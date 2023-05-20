Venkatesh Daggubati unveils Nawazuddin Siddiqui's look from ‘Saindhav’

South star Venkatesh Daggubati has unveiled actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first look from the upcoming movie Saindhav.

Venkatesh, who is headlining the high-octane action film from director Sailesh Kolanu, shared Siddiqui's character poster on the occasion of the Hindi cinema actor's 49th birthday on Friday.

“Happy Birthday @Nawazuddin_S! Can't wait for the world to meet the fearsome Vikas Malik,” Venkatesh wrote on his social media handles.

In the poster, Siddiqui is seen posing with a cigar in hand while sitting atop a car's bonnet.

Saindhav is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment banner.

Siddiqui's upcoming projects also include Noorani Chehra, a film about body positivity, ZEE5’s Haddi, Kangana Ranaut's production venture’s Tiku Weds Sheru, and supernatural thriller Adbhut.