Vijay Deverakonda starrer ‘Fighter’ gets a new title

Vijay Deverakonda, one of the most popular stars in Tollywood, will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Hindi-Telugu bilingual Fighter and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. The film, backed by ace producer Karan Johar, has piqued the curiosity as it marks the young hero’s Bollywood debut. According to FilmiBeat, actress-turned-producer Charmme Kaur revealed that ‘Fighter’ is just the working title and confirmed that the team has zeroed in on the official title, which will be revealed after the coronavirus lockdown.

Fighter, directed by ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, is an action-drama that features ‘Rowdy’ in a new avatar. The biggie stars Ananya Panday of Student of the Year 2 fame as the heroine and marks her Tollywood debut. She had recently revealed that she is excited and nervous about being a part of the flick.

Fighter has a strong cast that includes Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan.

Puri last tried his luck in Hindi cinema when he directed the masala movie Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap, starring ‘Megastar’ Amitabh Bachchan. Many feel, Fighter could establish him as a bankable star in the industry.

Coming back to VD, he is going through a difficult phase on the work front. The NOTA hero’s troubles started when the much-hyped Dear Comrade failed to live up to expectations and turned out to be a flop. The romantic-drama never clicked with fans and this proved to be its downfall. He was last seen in the commercially unsuccessful World Famous Lover, which received unflattering reviews from the target audience. The film had an ‘Arjun Reddy hangover’ and this proved to be its undoing. The cast included Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh and Catherine Tresa. It remains to be seen whether Fighter gives him a much-needed hit.

