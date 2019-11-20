What’s happening on Day 1 at IFFI?

The first day is the International Film Festival of India is among the least anticipated but the most packed of all days at the festival. The main event at IFFI on Wednesday is, of course, the inauguration.

The event is planned for a grand opening at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium at 3 pm. Big names of Indian cinema such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Karan Johar and Ramesh Sippy will be gracing the event.

Amitabh, who recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke award, is the guest of honour at the event. Rajinikanth will receive the ‘Icon of the Golden Jubilee’ award at the event, which is being hosted by Johar.

There will also be a musical performance by well-known musician and music director Shankar Mahadevan. After the inauguration ceremony, there will be screening of the opening movie, ‘Despite the fog’ by Goran Paskaljević.

The cast and crew of the film, led by Paskaljević, had addressed Indian media at 11 am.