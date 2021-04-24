Where's my shield? 'Captain America 4' is moving forward

Captain America 4 is moving forward at Marvel Studios with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series writer Malcolm Spellman attached to pen the script.

Spellman, who was the head writer and creator of the Disney+ and Marvel series, will write the script with Dalan Musson, a staff writer on the same show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chris Evans played the Steve Rogers version of Captain America in all the three previous films but at the end of Avengers: Endgame, he retired and handed over his shield to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, whose story is mapped in the new series along with Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier.

The fourth Captain America is likely to continue Wilson's story though there is no official update on the casting.

No director is attached and Evans’ involvement/return remains unconfirmed. Marvel was tight-lipped as usual, THR said.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has earned strong critical and fan reactions.