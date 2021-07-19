Why 'Darr' costars Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol didn't speak for 16 years

Some of the dramatic and deadly conflicts between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol in Yash Chopra's iconic film 'Darr' seeped into the real lives of the actors as the two didn't speak to each other for 16 years after the film's release.

Sunny Deol, who played the hero and saviour of his on-screen wife Juhi Chawla in the film, was upset with the way his character was portrayed in the film. He also took issue with the fact that Shah Rukh's stalker-like villainous character Rahul Mehra was "glorified" and dominated the movie.

In an episode of 'Aap Ki Adalat', Deol recounted the arguments he had had with director Yash Chopra on the sets and how he had become angry enough to rip his jeans with his bare hands.

Commenting on the climax scene when Rahul stabs Deol's character, he said, "I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding that scene. I tried explaining that I am a commando officer in the film... My character is an expert and fit, then how can this boy beat me so easily?"

When the director refused to acknowledge Deol's issues, the actor ripped his pants off in anger, and the actors didn't speak for years. "It is not that I didn't talk but I just cut myself off and anyway, I don't socialise much. So we never met," he said.

The film came out in 1993, Shah Rukh's first with Yash Chopra and gave the superstar his early glory, giving his fans and impersonators the iconic 'K-k-k-k-Kiran' dialogue which is heard to this day.

