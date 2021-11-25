Will 'Satyameva Jayate 2' emerge as the biggest hit of John Abraham's career?

Bollywood star John Abraham's latest movie Satyameva Jayate 2, is set to hit the screens on November 25 much to the delight of the mass audience. The action-packed vigilante drama has garnered a fair deal of attention, a clear indication that it may do well at the box office. So, will the biggie prove to be the biggest hit of the Jism actor's career? Here is our SWOT analysis.

Strengths

The film is a follow up to the 2018 blockbuster Satyameva Jayate, which established John as the choice of masses. The first part clicked with the audience due to its action sequences and strong message. Fans are excited to know whether the film is able to take the brand forward.

Judging by the trailer, the film has strong patriotic undertones, which should help it get wide patronage. The songs, especially Jan Gan Mann and Kusu Kusu have clicked with a section of the audience. Moreover, it promises to be a treat for die-hard John fans as it features him in three district roles--a cop, a vigilante and a patriot.

Weakness

Manoj Bajpayee was the surprise package of Satyameva Jayate as his exchanges with John, who played his brother, were intense and emotional in equal measure. The Satya actor is not part of the sequel, which may affect its prospects in the long run. Divya Khosla Kumar, the film's leading lady, doesn't add star power to the franchise as she is not perceived to be an A-lister in Bollywood.

Opportunities

Last week's big release Bunty Aur Babli 2 hasn't been able to live up to expectations and is set to be a commercial failure. Sooryanvanshi, which premiered during Diwali, is unlikely to pose a threat to Satyameva Jayate 2 as it has been in theatres for two weeks.

The film comes at a time when the industry has partly regained its mojo after the Covid-19 pandemic. The positive response to Rohit Shetty's cop drama indicates that the audience is willing to watch a film in theatres even under the 'new normal' provided it offers a good experience.

Threats

The film will face competition from Salman Khan's gangster drama Antim, which hits the screens on November 26, as it too caters to a mass audience. Moreover, it may be compared to the first part, something that could go against it.