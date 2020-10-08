Yash likely to wrap up 'KGF Chapter 2' shoot this month

Karthik Gowda, the producer of KGF Chapter 2, took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm that Yash is set to join the shoot of the Kannada biggie from today and this created a fair deal of buzz among fans. He added that the 'Rocking Star' is likely to wrap up his portions by the end of the month as only a few scenes need to be canned.

KGF Chapter 2, touted to be the 'pride of Kannada cinema', was expected to hit screens on October 23 but that did not happen as the shoot was put on hold amid the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The film resumed shooting some time ago with the team following social distancing practices to ensure the safety of all concerned.

The film, directed by prominent filmmaker Prashanth Neel, is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF and features Yash in a new avatar. The magnum opus is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the first part and this makes it a grand affair for all concerned.

It has a stellar cast that includes Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. 'Baba', who is making his Kannada debut with the biggie, will be seen in a fierce new avatar in the film. He is likely to have a reel showdown with Yash and this might prove to be a major highlight of the movie.

Raveena had previously impressed the Kannada audience with her performance in Upendra and many feel that KGF Chapter 2 will be a gamechanger for her.

A few websites had recently reported that the film would release directly on a streaming platform and this ruffled a few feathers. Yash, however, soon dismissed the rumours and clarified that the flick has been designed for a big-screen experience.

KGF Chapter 2 is likely to release during Sankranthi 2021.