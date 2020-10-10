Yash shares a photo from the set of 'KGF Chapter 2'

Kannada actor Yash took to Instagram on Thursday (October 8) to share a photo from the set of the eagerly-awaited KGF Chapter 2. In the click, he is seen in a simple yet stylish avatar that he carries like a boss. His confident body language adds a new dimension to the look, upping its recall value.

KGF Chapter 2, directed by noted filmmaker Prashanth Neel, is a sequel to the pan-India biggie KGF and revolves around the exploits of 'Rocky Bhai'. The film's shoot, which was put on hold amid the Covid-19 pandemic, resumed a few days ago with the team following social distancing to ensure the safety of all concerned. The technicians working on the film too were asked to 'temporarily camp' near the shoot location and refrain from leaving the premises.

KGF Chapter 2 has a stellar cast that includes Srinithi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. 'Baba' will be seen sporting a Vikings-like look in his Sandalwood debut and this has piqued curiosity. He is likely to have a reel showdown with Yash, which might prove to be a highlight of the movie. Raveena had previously impressed the Sandalwood audience with her performance in Upendra's Upendra and many feel KGF Chapter 2 will be an important release for her.

KGF Chapter 2 is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the first part and this suggests that it is a high-stakes affair.

A few websites had recently reported the magnum opus would release directly on an OTT platform, skipping the theatrical route and this ruffled a few feathers. the 'Rocking Star' soon clarified that there is 'no question' of the biggie not releasing in theatres as it has been designed for a big-screen experience,

KGF Chapter 2 is likely to hit screens during Sankranti 2021.