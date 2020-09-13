Everything depends on the script: Surya Sharma on limited screentime in 'Hostages 2'

Actor Surya Sharma, who impressed fans with his performance in the crime thriller web series 'Hostages', says he had no issues with taking the second season of the Hotstar Special despite getting limited screen time.

"Everything depends on the script," says 'Prince', adding that he had a comfortable equation with Ronit Roy, the star of Hostages 2 as he is a helpful co-actor.

(Edited excerpts from an email interview with DH)

How was your experience working on Hostages 2?

I had an amazing time working on Hostages 2. I want to thank the audience for giving so much love to Prince in the first season that he came back in the second one.

My entry scene in Hostages 2 involved me lying on a big mountain of garbage. It was very stinky but since it’s work, we had to do it. People think that an actor’s life is very glamorous but only an actor knows the hard work that goes behind the scenes. It was humiliating for me as a person but for Prince, it wasn’t humiliation. It was a task of survival. I had to lie in the garbage for about half an hour, but I got a lot of appreciation for it (the scene).

How is Ronit Roy as a co-star?

Ronit Sir is extremely humble. I remember, during Season 1, I suffered a severe back injury while performing and couldn’t get up. He came running and asked me to stretch and everything. Ronit Sir took care of me and dropped me home. As a co-actor, Sir gave a very homely vibe and it’s great to work with such people. We had already developed chemistry in Season 1 so we didn’t have to work on the same this time around.

You have relatively less screen time in the second season when compared to the first one.

Everything depends on the script. I’m glad that the character of Prince, who people thought was shot dead in Season 1, got a comeback. So, in a way, it is a big part for me, I’m glad about it. I don’t focus on screen time, but try to essay my character truthfully.

You played an intense character in Undekhi as well. Are you worried about being typecast?



I am not worried about getting typecast as I don’t believe in heroism and stuff. My focus is only on performing well and doing my characters to the best (of my ability). No matter what character I get, I will do it with all my heart. The industry is evolving, and there is no point in being typecast. I try to find the human side of whatever character I do.

Are you open to working in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies?

Yes, I am open to working in all sorts of cinema. It will be a great experience to learn a different language. I have heard it’s a lot of fun and I’m looking forward to working in the South industry as well.

How do you deal with trolls?

I don’t give so much attention to memes, trolling and edited videos. I feel good that my work keeps meme-makers and troll pages busy. I’m glad about it. I believe people should take things calmly and not let it strike your heart. I take such things very lightly and wave them off with a smile.

What is your fitness mantra?

My fitness mantra is not too complicated. I eat well and workout daily for an hour. I also eat fruits and vegetables and take proteins. I feel people think that if they go on a diet, they’ll be in shape. However, I believe that eat whatever you want to, but balance everything out by working out. I find weight lifting boring. So I run every day and I play football regularly.