Fifty-plus and still ruling Bollywood

A similar trend is seen in Bollywood as well. Icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar — all over the age of 56 — continue dominating the industry as their movies keep the cash register ringing. What’s more, even at the age of 65, Sunny Deol has surprised both critics and industry pundits by delivering one of the greatest hits of all time this year — ‘Gadar 2’. His magnetic presence — with his dhai kilo ka haath that still continues to crush the villains into smithereens, retaining every bit of his old brimstone qualities — has truly surprised the audience.