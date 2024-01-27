'Fighter' movie review: An underwhelming ‘patriotic’ action drama

Fighter Hindi (Theatres)
Director: Siddharth Anand
Cast: Hrithik Roshan Deepika Padukone Anil Kapoor
Rating: 2.5/5
'Fighter’, which is loosely based on the 2019 Pulwama attacks, begins with the Indian Air Force assembling their top aviators to form ‘Air Dragons’, a new unit tasked with tackling imminent danger in Kashmir.
Roshan plays Patty, a skilled and arrogant pilot who often defies orders and follows his instincts.
The first 30 minutes of the film are reminiscent of the Tom Cruise-starrer ‘Top Gun’. It expects you to get invested in the camaraderie of the newly formed team but unfortunately it is not convincing.
Despite certain factual inaccuracies, the story manages to be engaging in parts. However, it suffers heavily due to its hollow characters and a straightforward and shallow plot.
The first half of the film with its exhilarating aerial sequences will have you on the edge of your seat. But, the second half takes a nosedive. Too many subplots, especially the life story of Padukone’s character, slow down the narrative. Debutant Rishabh Sawhney is saddled with a one-dimensional villain role and a confused motive.
The dogfight sequences are a visual treat. Roshan is charismatic in every frame and delivers a compelling performance. The song ‘Mitti’ stands out from the otherwise ordinary soundtrack.
The romance between the lead actors is half baked and reaches a convenient conclusion. Throughout, the film walks a fine line between patriotism and jingoism. The messaging ends up leaning more towards the latter close to the end.