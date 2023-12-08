Fighter teaser exciting prelude to screen: Director Siddharth Anand

New Delhi: The makers of Fighter on Friday launched the teaser of the much-anticipated film and director Siddharth Anand said it is just a fraction of the intensity the movie encapsulates.

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, Fighter will hit the screens on January 25.

Touted as India's first aerial action magnum opus, the film is presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures.

Marflix Pictures shared the teaser of the movie on its official Instagram page.