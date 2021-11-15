Four reasons to revisit Aamir Khan's 'Raja Hindustani' on its 25th anniversary

The 1996 release Raja Hindustani was inarguably one of the most important films of Aamir Khan's career. The romantic drama emerged as a massive hit at the box office and helped the future 'Mr Perfectionist' consolidate his standing in the industry. On Monday, as the movie turns 25, here is a look at its rich legacy.

Effective screenplay

The film was inspired by the yesteryear classic Jab Jab Phool Khile and revolved around what happens when a cab driver from a humble background falls for a woman from an affluent family. While the basic plot wasn't pathbreaking, it appealed to the audience because of the effective screenplay. Each aspect of the love story--right from the first meeting to the emotional reunion-- was fleshed out in great detail, which made it possible for the audience to 'feel the love' and invest in the narrative. Moreover, each character--right from the strict Bakshrath Sehgal to the manipulative Shalu-- got ample scope in the narrative, which brought out the complex dynamics at play.

A gamechanger for Aamir

The film proved to be a showreel from Aamir and helped him win his first Filmfare Award in the 'Best Actor' category. AK impressed the audience with his lively mannerisms and infectious energy in the first half. His transformation from lively to intense, which formed the backbone of the second half, was as effortless as can be. The actor managed to convey the character's rage and desperation in the dramatic yet hard-hitting climax, which severed as proof of his range as a performer.

Karisma at her best

Karisma Kapoor, who had previously acted in films such as Anari and Andaaz Apna Apna, delivered a career-best performance in Raja Hindustani. The actor excelled in the emotional scenes, which helped her highlight her character's vulnerable side. The star's scenes with Aamir clicked with masses due to the organic yet intense chemistry between the two,

Musically sound

A romantic drama can attain cult status only if it features memorable songs. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, for example, appealed to the audience because of songs such as Tujhe Dekha To and Mere Khwabon Mein. Raja Hindustani was no exception as it boasted of chartbusters such as Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein and Pardesi, which gelled with the narrative and made it more memorable. Jatin-Lalit's tunes were complimented by the top-notch cinematography and choreography.