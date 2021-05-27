'Friends: The Reunion' web special review: A nostalgia cocktail that runs too long

A confession: I'm not a Friends superfan. I admit I was, however, a pretty dedicated follower from the '90s to the early 2000s. The series is one of those that moulded itself into a craze in no time and became a part of the zeitgeist that captured all of us in some way. Frequent conversations at parties and get-togethers revolved around analysing various characters and elements of the show. Anyone who's seen Friends usually has pretty strong opinions about it.

Friends is a deeply flawed series that does not get better with age. The issues are almost too many to count and are always played for easy laughs - there's ignored sexual assault, body-shaming, sexism, toxic masculinity, rampant homophobia as well as transphobia and almost zero diversity across 10 years' worth of characters. Also, speaking as someone who lived and rented in New York City, the show's version of regular living is as removed from reality as Westeros.

On to the matter at hand, Friends: The Reunion is, thankfully, not another episode of the series. It's a kind-of unscripted streaming special and a nostalgia cocktail designed in every way to tug at the heartstrings. It begins with the six lead actors making an entrance one by one to take in a rebuilt Friends set on the original soundstage — Stage 24, at the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California. A lot of tears are shed and casual conversations are had to set a clear tone for the special. This is a love-fest trip down memory lane and we're unapologetic about it.

The gang is all back - Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and David Schwimmer (Ross) are older, wiser and looking a little puffy around the edges. What follows are a set of vignettes that are meant to celebrate what people love about the series, which has been viewed and rewatched - about 100 billion times across all platforms. The segments include table reads, celebrity interviews, archive clips, a trivia game and casual chats with James Corden.

If you enjoy Friends, this is a must-watch. If you're a fan of behind-the-scenes reels and special feature sections on Blu-rays, this reunion is a feast with no end. It just runs way longer than needed and doesn't amount to much in the end.

Friends: The Reunion can be streamed exclusively on ZEE5 in India.