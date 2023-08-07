From 'OG' to 'Tiger 3': Emraan Hashmi's antagonist streak continues

Shedding light on his distinctive approach to storytelling that has carved a niche for him in the ever-evolving landscape of Indian cinema.

Hashmi's transition from romantic roles to darker characters was gradual yet impactful. With films like Gangster, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, and ‘The Dirty Picture,’ he showcased his acting prowess in complex and morally ambiguous roles.

These performances not only proved his versatility but also challenged the traditional notion of a Bollywood hero. Audiences began to appreciate Hashmi's ability to add depth and layers to characters that were far from the conventional hero archetype.

With his recent debut in the South Indian film industry as an antagonist in OG, Hashmi continues to challenge conventions, leaving an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape in India.