G V Prakash and Saindhavi call it quits after 11 years of marriage

Celebrity couple G V Prakash and Saindhavi have announced their separation on May 13 via a social media post. The duo has ended their 11-year-old marriage and the news of their separation has left fans and followers surprised and sad.

The duo released a joint statement which read that they are separating for their “mental peace and betterment''. The two also requested the media and fans to respect their privacy during this “deeply personal transition''.

“After much reflection, Saindhavi and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage. For the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect,” the statement issued by GV Prakash read.