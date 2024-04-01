‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’ earns Rs 47 crore in India

New Delhi: Director Adam Wingard's "Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire", which was released in India on Friday, has grossed Rs 47 crore in its opening weekend.

According to Warner Bros. Pictures, the monster film got the "biggest opening weekend" for a movie from the studio.

"Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire" released in over 2,865 screens across the country in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Denzil Dias, VP & Managing Director, India Theatrical, Warner Bros. Discovery said the team is thrilled to see the "monumental success" of the film in India.