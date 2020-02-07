Gripping action drama featuring sleepy hero

Gentleman

Cast: Prajwal Devaraj, Nishvika Naidu

Director: Jadesh Kumar Hampi

Language: Kannada (U/A)

Rating: 4/5

He is handsome, dedicated to his work, and finds the perfect pair of shoes for his lady. He is adored by his niece, and he is a sleepyhead. Meet Gentleman Bharat (Prajwal Devaraj).

Bharat is diagnosed with sleeping beauty syndrome — he sleeps for 18 hours a day. His life takes a 180 degree turn when tragedy strikes his family soon after it gets in the way of an egg cell trafficking racket.

Creative camera work takes the film to a whole new level. When Prajwal told Showtime that it’s a “power-packed entertainer”, he wasn’t kidding.

The action and the cute conversations between Bharat and his niece grip your attention. The twists and turns are paced right and work smoothly, and the songs are shot in an experimental way.

'Gentleman' has set a new standard for Kannada commercial cinema, and audiences will now ask the question, “What next?”