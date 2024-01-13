'Guntur Kaaram' movie review: Drama, romance and action all rolled into one

Trivikram Srinivas has yet again managed to deliver a narrative that foregrounds family drama in the backdrop of action in ‘Guntur Kaaram’. Starring Mahesh Babu in the lead as Ramana, the plot is built around a child’s memory of his mother abandoning him. A generic romance, a broken family reuniting and larger-than-life action sequences make this a thorough entertainer.
Prakash Raj is convincing as a patriarch and politician. Ramya Krishnan’s (who plays Ramana’s mother) and Jayram’s (Ramana’s father) experience adds depth. Their characters are presented as polite yet strong, the opposite of their son’s persona. Perhaps, this contrast is what makes them likeable.
Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela as the lead pair showcase considerable chemistry. One sees Mahesh as a compelling artiste in this role. Sreeleela has managed to garner appreciation for her dance sequences.
As a blockbuster commercial film, ‘Guntur Kaaram’ includes a good deal of action sequences, duets and item numbers. Apart from family drama, action and politics, Srinivas has also focused on comedy through Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma. The comedy doesn’t take away from the main narrative.
The script could have been better if issues of caste, mentioned sporadically in the film, had been dealt with in detail. Dedicating a few minutes to explain why some supporting yet important characters disappeared from the story in the second half could have helped tighten the narrative. Nevertheless, overall the movie manages to be quite entertaining.