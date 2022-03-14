Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Did you know 'Mr Perfectionist' was to star in the cult Hindi movie 'Nayak'?

Aamir Khan is inarguably one of the most celebrated names in Bollywood today. 'Mr Perfectionist' has over the years emerged as the face of quality cinema due to his impeccable script selection and remarkable acting abilities. While everyone is aware of his contribution to Hindi cinema, not many may know that he shares a unique connection with director Shankar.

The Raja Hindustani hero was to headline his maiden Hindi movie Nayak but that did not happen due to creative differences between the two. The role eventually went to Anil Kapoor, who received rave reviews for his work in the political-thriller. Nayak, a remake of Shankar's Tamil movie Mudhalvan, revolved around what happens when a journalist from a simple background becomes the Chief Minister of Maharastra following a surprising turn of events. It attained cult status despite being a commercial failure. Nayak featured Rani Mukerji as the leading lady and proved to be a memorable release for her. The cast included Amrish Puri, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal and Shivaji Satam.

Interestingly, many years later, Aamir was offered the lead role in Shankar's magnum opus 2.0 but did not take it up. The biggie, headlined by Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, hit the screens in 2018 and emerged as a blockbuster in Hindi.

Coming to the present, the Ghajini star is working on Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an adaptation of Forrest Gump and revolves around the life of a dim-witted person. It has an impressive cast that includes Kareena Kapoor Khan and Telugu star Naga Chaitanya.

Shankar, on the other hand, is working on RC 15, which marks his first collaboration with 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan. He is also likely to resume work on Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. The vigilante saga is a sequel to the 1996 Tamil classic Indian, which was shot in Hindi as Hindustani, and revolves around an aged freedom fighter's war against corruption.