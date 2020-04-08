Happy birthday Allu Arjun: Celebs wish ‘Bunny’ on his special day

It is no secret that Allu Arjun is one of the biggest and most celebrated names in the Telugu film industry. Fondly referred to as ‘Bunny’, he enjoys a strong fan following due to his effective screen presence, lively personality and bindass nature. During his career, he has starred in quite a few big films and proved that he is a synonym for success. On Wednesday, several biggies from the film world took to Twitter and wished the mass hero on his birthday.

“Even if its a small move also he never missed the rehearsal... this discipline made him what he is today @alluarjun #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun,” tweeted Harish Shankar.

Similarly, Rakul Preet wished Allu Arjun good luck for the year ahead.

Happppy happppy bdayyyyy my fav @alluarjun!! Wishing you the bestestttt of everything.. #puspha first look is just wow !! May you have a blockbuster , healthy and a happy year bunny boy,” said the ‘Punjabi Kudi’.

Here are some more tweets about the young actor’s birthday.

Happiest birthday @alluarjun !! Sending lots of love and good wishes your way... Stay blessed💕 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 8, 2020

Allu Arjun began his career with the 2003 release Gangotri and impressed a section of the audience with his acting skills. It was, however, Sukumar’s Arya that propelled him to the big league. He subsequently acted in popular films such as Parugu, Julayi and S/0 Satyamurthy and continued his rise to stardom. In 2014, he produced a short film titled I Am That Change that received rave reviews from all corners.

Coming to the present, Allu Arjun was last seen in the Sankranti sensation Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that did well at the box office despite releasing a day after the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film featured Piooja Hegde as the leading lady and this proved to be one of its big highlights. Tollywood’s resident ‘Stylish Star’ will next be seen in the Sukumar-helmed Pushpa that features him in a rugged avatar. The movie, previously being referred to as AA 20, stars Rashmika Mandanna as the heroine and has the potential to help the ‘Kodava Beauty’ scale new heights