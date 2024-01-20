Heartfelt drama that explores grandfather-grandson bond

Rajkumar Aski’s ‘Rangasamudra’ is a heartwarming tale about the relationship between a grandfather and grandson.
‘Goobe’ aka Mahalinga (played by Skanda Tejas) vows to take his grandfather, Channappa (Rangayana Raghu) on a car ride someday. Set in a village in the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, the narrative makes a passing mention of the conflicts between the two states, but does not dwell on them. Instead, the movie attempts to bring the tradition of ‘dollu’ to the forefront.
Raghu has played his part well, and the film’s young artistes too are convincing in their roles.
When it comes to execution, ‘Rangasamudra’ has its highs and lows. Yet, the continuity is seamless. Raghavendra Rajkumar’s cameo (as himself), as someone who guides children and emphasises the importance of education, is well positioned.
Through this character, the narrative gets a new impetus. The narrative then focuses on Goobe’s change in attitude. While highlighting the affectionate relationship between the grandfather and grandson, the movie also touches upon the atrocities meted out to debtors and their children.
The cinematography is vibrant, and the well-written songs elevate the sentiment of kinship and faith.
‘Rangasamudra’ is an emotional ride and is well worth a watch.