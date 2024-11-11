Home
Hollywood star Kal Penn visits set of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Penn, whose real name is Kalpen Suresh Modi, shared a series of pictures from his on-location visit in Mumbai.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 08:11 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 08:11 IST
