<p>Rishab Shetty's <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> continues its unstoppable run at the box office and shatters new records of success with each passing day. Joining the Diwali festive fervour, the makers have released a new Diwali trailer celebrating the success of the movie. <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em> is receiving an astounding love and admiration from audiences across the globe. The new trailer takes the audience through significant glimpses of the world of <em>Kantara</em>.</p><p>The Diwali Trailer of <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> takes the audience into its divine and thrilling world. Showcasing goosebump-worthy moments from the film, the trailer makes it a perfect celebration of the film’s outstanding success.</p>.<p>One of Hombale Films’ most ambitious undertakings, <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> has redefined storytelling and elevated the standards of Indian cinema on the global platform.</p><p>Set in the 4th Century AD, <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> unravels the sacred origins of the mystical land of <em>Kantara</em>. The <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em> dives deep into its rich mythology, age-old conflicts and divine interventions, weaving a saga of folklore, faith and fire, born from the very soil of the land. The movie stars Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, and Prakash Thuminad in crucial roles.</p><p>Released on October 2, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali and English, <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em> is inching towards Rs 700 at the box office globally, emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema.</p>