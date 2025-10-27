<p>Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to dominate the box office, breaking records with each passing day. The makers continue to offer an entertaining audience with their mega drops even after the release of the movie. While the film is winning hearts for almost everything, it is the character of Mayakara who brings a mystical element to the story, leaving everyone mesmerised. This character in the film generated a lot of curiosity, with everyone asking who took on such a powerful role. </p><p>Interestingly, not many know that it’s Rishab Shetty himself behind the character, and his transformation is nothing short of incredible. Amid the successful run of <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em>, makers took to social media to share a BTS video showcasing the transformation of Rishab Shetty into Mayakara.</p><p>They captioned the post, "Witness the magic behind #RishabShetty’s transformation into the enigmatic ‘Mayakara’ in #KantaraChapter1. A sneak peek into the hours of artistry, dedication, and intricate detailing that brought this mystical character to life (sic) </p><p>https://youtu.be/AZBMdvhsShM</p><p>#BlockbusterKantara completes 25 DAYS in cinemas <br><br>#Kantara @hombalefilms @kantarafilm @rishabshettyofficial @vkiragandur @chaluvegowda @rukmini_vasanth @gulshandevaiah78 @arvindskash @b_ajaneesh @benglann @pragathirishabshetty @rajakrishnan_mr @sureshmallaiahofficial @hombalegroup <br><br>#KantaraInCinemasNow #DivineBlockbusterKantara #KantaraEverywhere (sic)." </p>.<p>Celebrated by audiences across the globe, <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em>'s unstoppable run and the overwhelming love from the audience have made the movie one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025.</p><p>Released on October 2, <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah and others. Backed by Hombale Films, the music was composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. The movie continues to rewrite several box-office records and is swiftly racing towards the magical Rs 800 crore box-office collection globally.</p>