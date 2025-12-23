WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals appoint Jemimah Rodrigues captain

<p>New Delhi: Delhi Capitals on Tuesday appointed India batter Jemimah Rodrigues as captain ahead of the 2026 Women’s Premier League season.</p>.<p>The 25-year-old recently played a key role in India’s ICC Women’s World Cup triumph, scoring a scintillating unbeaten 127 in a record chase of 339 against Australia in the semi-final.</p>.<p>"It is an absolute honour to be named captain of the Delhi Capitals, and I am deeply grateful to the owners and the support staff for placing their faith in me to lead this team," Rodrigues said in a release.</p>.<p>"It has truly been a dream year for me and my family, winning the World Cup and now being entrusted with this wonderful opportunity at a franchise that has held a very special place in my heart since the very first season of the WPL," she added.</p>.WPL 2026: Here's how the five teams stack up after an action-packed mega auction.<p>Rodrigues, who was Delhi's first pick in the inaugural auction, has featured in 27 WPL matches and scored 507 runs at a strike rate of 139.67, including appearances in all three finals across the league’s three seasons.</p>.<p>Rodrigues replaces Meg Lanning as Delhi Capitals' skipper after the franchise released the former Australian captain ahead of the auction last month.</p>.<p>"I have learned so much over the last three years and have shared some of my best moments with the Delhi Capitals. We have a strong group, and I can’t wait to get going as we look ahead to what we hope will be a very successful season, and finally cross that line that has eluded us in the last three years," she said.</p>.<p>Rodrigues has featured in 113 T20Is, scoring 2,444 runs, including 14 half-centuries, at an average of 30.93. She has also represented India in 59 ODIs, amassing 1,749 runs with three centuries and eight half-centuries to her name.</p>.<p>Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their opening match of WPL 2026 on January 10 in Navi Mumbai. </p>