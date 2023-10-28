How Scorsese has rethought violence

That’s not how the violence works in ‘The Irishman’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. When people die in these films, it’s grim, nasty, divergent in every way from the dirty kicks of ‘Goodfellas’ or ‘Casino’ (1995). In ‘The Irishman’, Sally Bugs (Louis Cancelmi) is dispatched in two setups, one wide and one medium, bang bang bang; the deaths of Whispers DiTullio (Paul Herman) and Crazy Joe Gallo (Sebastian Maniscalco) are likewise framed wide, hard and fast — simple, bloody, done. One of the film’s most upsetting scenes, when Frank (De Niro) drags his young daughter to the corner grocery store so she can watch him beat up a shopkeeper, is staged with similar simplicity: Scorsese keeps the scene to a single wide shot as Frank goes in, drags the man over his counter, smashes him through the door, kicks him, beats him and stomps on his hand. Scorsese cuts away only once — to the little girl’s horrified reaction.