Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter' earns Rs 24.60 crore on day one

Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's Fighter earned Rs 24.60 crore at the box office on its opening day, the makers said on Friday.

Directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan and War fame, the movie is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. It was released in theatres on Thursday.

"Fighter has set its strong feet at the box office from day one. Released on the eve of Republic Day, the film collected Rs 24.60 crore on day one, Thursday," a press note from the makers read.