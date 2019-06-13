I get scared when critics give good reviews: Salman

Salman Khan says his validation of doing a good film comes solely from the box office collections but when critics praise his movies, he feels "scared".

The actor, who had a major career turnaround with "Wanted" in 2009 which was followed by "Dabangg", said public acceptance is the ultimate verdict for him.

"My validation comes from the box office collections... that the people have liked or not liked a film. It doesn't make a difference if someone (a critic) has given it so many stars (ratings) or ridiculed the film.

"It's their bread and butter. God bless them, give them two more (slices of) bread," Salman said in a group interview.

Asked how he feels when the critics give glorious reviews to his films, the actor said he is unable to wrap his head around it.

"I get scared. That why did they give (those star ratings) because their thinking never matches with the audience. Then I wonder 'oh what if this doesn't do well'. But the reason I do the kind of movies I do is because I loved the scripts.

"I want people to come inside the theatre and forget about their life. Enjoy the film. Take away the heroism or leave the theatre becoming a good person. These are the things I follow while doing a film," he said.

Salman is currently elated with the response to his latest, "Bharat" which released last week on Eid. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also features Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover.

The 53-year-old actor said it is the "best Eidi" his fans have given him.

"I am very happy with the film doing really well and everyone's work is being appreciated... Success of every film is very important. 'Bharat' is a film that we have given our lives for, like every other film."

The film, a remake of the 2014 Korean drama "An Ode To My Father", is set against the backdrop of Partition 1947.

Salman said the emotions in a scene must speak to him in order for him to be able to make the audience believe in it.

"There are lots of times when a scene is written, I don't feel it. Then I sit with the writer, director and work on the scene till I don't feel it. This is the quality of a bad actor," he said.

"If you give Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan, Yusuf sahab (Dilip Kumar) any scene, may be the most ridiculous scene, they'll own their scenes, make them believable. They will get that amount of heroism, emotion or comedy from a bad scene. For me, I really have to work on these things," he added.