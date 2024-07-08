I really do believe in the original movie: M Night Shyamalan on 'Trap'

The director remembers pitching the film as: “What if The Silence Of The Lambs happened at a Taylor Swift concert?”

The director's daughter Saleka, a budding musician, is playing pop singer Lady Raven in the movie.

"I directed an entire concert! And it wasn't just a thing in the background. It's equally important. There is no pretend concert going on. I love the idea of cinema as windows within windows. One of the reasons to come see the movie at the movie theater is because there's literally a real concert that you can see nowhere except in that movie."

The filmmaker, known for directing movies such as The Sixth Sense and The Village, said he wanted the film to be a unique experience, the concert included.

"I really do believe in the original movie. I want the industry to move towards more original storytelling. I think audiences would really like it. Look, I know there’s safety in IP. But it’s really important that we come to the movies and see something we’ve never seen before. I’ll keep fighting for that,” he told Empire.