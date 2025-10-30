Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

I think age suits me, sexy at sixty: Shah Rukh Khan

On being asked why the actor hasn't given interviews recently the actor joked, "Have nothing new to say….and old interviews have aged well so….ha ha."
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 13:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 13:26 IST
Entertainment NewsShah Rukh KhanbollywoodTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us