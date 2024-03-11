JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Indian art designer Nitin Chandrakant Desai remembered at 96th Academy Awards 'In Memoriam'

Every year, the Academy Awards pay a tribute to industry legends who passed away in the last one year in its 'In Memoriam' montage.
Last Updated 11 March 2024, 02:52 IST

New Delhi: Renowned production director Nitin Desai, who created sets for blockbuster movies such as the Oscar-nominated Lagaan and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, was among the film personalities who were honoured in the 'In Memoriam' segment at the 96th Academy Awards.

Desai, 57, was found hanging at his studio in Karjat near Mumbai on August 2, 2023.

He was also known for his art work in films such as Jodhaa Akbar and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo as well as the popular TV quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

In his career spanning over 30 years, Desai closely worked with directors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker.

(Published 11 March 2024, 02:52 IST)
