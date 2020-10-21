Initially said no to ‘Gandii Baat 5’, says actor Amika Shail

Actor Amika Shail says that she initially refused to take up AltBalaji’s Gandii Baat 5 as it was a ‘sea of change’ from the type of shows she had done in the TV industry. The star adds that she ultimately agreed to act in the series as it features her in a strong role and has a 'fantastic story'. In an email interview with DH, Amika also opened up about acting alongside Akshay Kumar in the eagerly-awaited Laxmmi Bomb and said that it was a surreal experience.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What encouraged you to give the nod to Gandii Baat 5?

Gandii Baat has become one of the most popular web shows in a short period of time. We are shy to discuss sex and sexuality with our parents. A cultural shift can only happen if we address the issue and not ignore it.

Gandii Baat is an attempt to talk about topics which are considered a taboo. Sexual desires are termed as abnormal and illicit even though they are quite natural. The rebellious stories in this season attempt to break this taboo delving into ‘you cannot mention’ topics.

It showcases realistic situations and gives the viewers a sense of what could happen when they attempt something which is beyond the boundaries of law and morality

How comfortable were you with bold scenes?

I entered the world of showbiz as a contestant on a singing reality show at a very young age. On being exposed to risqué content, I used to wonder about the way it was being shot. When I acted in the TV industry I did not get much exposure to such content as TV is a family-oriented medium.

I initially said no to Gandii Baat 5 after hearing the name. I knew that this was an adult web franchise and a sea change from whatever I was doing on television.

Later, I went through the script and realised that it was a fantastic story. My character was the hero of the story.

I convinced myself that if I have to step into the future of content i.e. Web Series, I need to leave my old self behind. With bigger production houses, there is an assurance that things will be presented aesthetically

You will soon be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb.

It was an out of the world experience. I was super nervous on the inside but kept motivating myself to not look nervous. I have been a big fan of Akshay Kumar right from childhood. I used to watch all his movies and love the fact that he did all his action scenes himself.

The man has proved that he has a heart of gold by contributing to relief projects. I had never even dreamt of working with him. It felt surreal.

What is your take on the film releasing on a streaming platform, skipping the theatrical route?

The film was shot keeping in mind a theatrical release. However, theatres were closed amid the (Covid-19) pandemic. Now they are opening in a staggered manner. The only way to reach audiences effectively was through an OTT release. Streaming platforms have witnessed unprecedented traffic amid the pandemic. One can engage with (watch) content sitting in his or her home.

I am sure that this film is going to be larger-than-life and give a superlative experience compared to the recent content.

How did the acting bug bite you?

I had never imagined that I would be an actor. One day I was being called to audition for a musical show and since they required a singer with an X-Factor; I went in. The makers convinced me that I can act and this left me with food for thought. Soon destiny happened.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

I read it online and also practise the same - 'The key to success in acting is - Self-Confidence'. It acts as a source of energy and motivates me to establish myself against all odds. I am not affected by the fear of failure anymore.

How are you adjusting to the 'new normal'?

It was very difficult initially as we were used to the old days. It took time for us to get used to the new SOPs. We were irritated initially but realised that these measures are needed for the health and happiness of everyone. The old camaraderie on the sets is ultimately back as we (have) adjusted to the new normal.