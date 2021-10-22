'Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Ajay Devgn' episode review: This adventure is for 'Singham' star's die-hard fans only

Cast: Bear Grylls and Ajay Devgn

Platform: discovery+

The latest episode of survival expert Bear Grylls' popular series Into the Wild, which features Ajay Devgn as the guest, works as a showreel for the Drishyam star but doesn't offer enough thrills and spills. It begins with a stylish video package that focusses on the actor's reel achievements. There is a lot of emphasis on his film Shivaay as a dialogue from the film plays in the background. It also features references to the Singham series. This proves to be a bit of a misstep as Shivaay despite being an action-packed affair is not really considered to be Devgn's best film.

The focus then shifts to the introductions as Grylls briefs the hero about the dangers of the Indian Ocean. There isn't much adventure till the 18-minute-mark, something that is baffling given the fact that the episode's duration is 50 minutes. Thereafter, the ace adventurer and Devgn undertake a series of tasks, aimed at highlighting the actor's vulnerable side. Devgn cuts wood using an axe, rides a craft, and even eats raw fish to 'survive'. While these tasks aren't child's play, one gets the feeling that he isn't tested the way he could have been. The episode does not cater to those who liked Akshay Kumar's adventures with Grylls.

That said, it is not a wasted effort by any stretch of the imagination. Anil Kapoor and Rohit Shetty's messages for the star appeal to die-hard Bollywood buffs. Devgn pulls Shetty's leg with a quick comment about his brand of storytelling. Similarly, Kapoor's 'na Golmaal and Bol Bachchan' comment should work well with those familiar with these movies. It is, however, Kajol's message that proves to be the best of the lot as it highlights the unknown side of Devgn's personality. In a touching moment, the Tanhaji hero tells Grylls about his admiration for his father the late Veeru Devgn, and reflects upon his death. Devgn reveals that his dad, a stuntman-turned-action choreographer, suffered injuries during his career as action scenes were a lot harder/intense back in the day. These conversations add depth to the episode. Devgn pays a subtle tribute to his daughter towards the end, which gels with his image.

To conclude, this isn't a treat for adventure lovers but it does a decent job of giving fans a closer look at Devgn's vulnerable side, which is no mean feat as he usually maintains a low profile.