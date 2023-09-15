It is the 'bad guy' deal for SRK: Chose bald look in 'Jawan' out of laziness

Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Jawan has gone past Rs 600-crore mark at the worldwide box office, with fans still praising him and his massive success.
Recently, on a candid interview with IMDb, SRK answered some compelling questions that his fans had for him past the release of Jawan, including the buzz around his bald look in the film.
Those who have been following the journey of the star know that SRK sported a bald look in his recent release. On being asked about his reaction upon knowing that he had to chop off all his hair for the movie, SRK said that he had opted for the look out of mere laziness, and that it was never the part of the script. "It was never part of the script. It was a part of the get-up that was a part of the script. I just chose the bald look out of laziness."
He added that though he had reservations about it, he was also relieved to know that he would not have to wear two hours of makeup if he just went bald. "I had reservations because I showed the promo to some friends and they were like, 'Arey yaar! It looks very scary; girls won’t like you.' So, I hope girls like me. I hope girls like bald men. I like bald girls," he said humorously.
Shah Rukh Khan has played the role of anti-hero in Jawan, which is not something usual for him, but he claimed to have enjoyed playing the 'bad guy'.
He is the anti-hero when he plays the character of a bald metro hijacker in Jawan, and he believes that anti-heroes are more fun than playing the hero.
"I never wanted to play the hero. I find heroes very boring. I find them doing all the good things, just the nice things. To be able to do this good, I need to quickly transfer to do bad to understand that part, so that I can come and do the good guy with a lot of gusto again," he said.
SRK also confessed that "being a good guy again and again, being nice, puppy eyed, doe eyed is boring after some time"; hence, he loved playing the 'bad guy'.
Explaining Jawan to his audience and giving them the secret potion of staying 'Jawan' at heart, SRK said, "I think to remain 'Jawan' at heart, happy at heart, you have to be pure at heart. I think the only way to remain pure at heart it is not to have cynicism towards people or things that you are doing."
According to the actor, having high regards for those around us and loving our family and friends was the key for staying 'Jawan' at heart.