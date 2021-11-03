'Jai Bhim' has powerful dialogues, we didn't need extra padding: Suriya

Actor Suriya's latest movie Jai Bhim, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday (November 2), has been receiving rave reviews for its hard-hitting and realistic screenplay. 'Nadippin Nayagan' says that the makers refrained avoided elements such as dance numbers and 'massy' action sequences, which are regarded as cornerstones of commercial cinema as they were not needed.

"The film didn't need any extra padding as the dialogues were powerful enough to stand on their own. The director adopted a facts-first approach, which made it necessary for me to restrain my body language. There wasn't much movement of hands. This was quite different from being Singam," he told DH

Jai Bhim, directed by T J Gnanavel, is a legal drama that revolves around what happens when an advocate fights for the rights of a couple from an unprivileged background. It has socio-political undertones and touches upon police brutality. The film is based on the life of Justice K Chandru, a noted judge who disposed of over 90,000 cases during his career and often represented women from marginalised communities. It has an impressive cast that includes Lijomol Jose, Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan and Telugu actor Rao Ramesh

This is the second Suriya-starrer to premiere digitally. The star's critically-acclaimed movie Soorarai Pottru premiered on Amazon Prime Video last year, emerging as a 'digital blockbuster'. The Sudha Kongara-helmed film was inspired by the life of Air Deccan Founder Captain Gopinath and revolved around the journey of an entrepreneur named Maara. The movie had a strong supporting cast that included Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and 'Collection King' Mohan Babu.

"Soorarai Pottru was a story of personal growth and highlighted an entrepreneur's life. This was a completely different experience," said Suriya.

The general perception is that these films have helped the actor experiment with his reel image and add a new dimension to his career. Suriya, meanwhile, is working on director Pandiraj's action-thriller Etharkkum Thunindhavan. It features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the mass hero. He is also set to appear in the Tamil version of Madhavan's upcoming film Rocketry.