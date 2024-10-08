Jamie Foxx says it was ‘excruciating’ joking about 2023 medical emergency in stand-up special

<p>Los Angeles: Actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/jamie-foxx-quashes-claims-of-covid-19-vaccine-causing-his-recent-health-scare-1226792.html">Jamie Foxx</a> has opened about his 2023 medical emergency, saying it was "excruciating" to make jokes about the incident during his upcoming Netflix comedy special "What Had Happened Was".</p>.<p>Foxx was initially hospitalised in Atlanta, Georgia in April 2023 after experiencing an undisclosed “medical complication”. The news was shared by his daughter Corinne Foxx on Instagram.</p>.<p>After getting discharged, no information was provided about the incident.</p>.<p>Gayle King, host of "CBS Mornings", was backstage at the special, which was filmed for Netflix, and shared a video of Foxx on Instagram.</p>.<p>"Great weekend in Atlanta! Watching @iamjamiefoxx for the first time back on stage and talking about everything that he's been through. It's part of a comedy special for Netflix called 'What Had Happened Was...' and when it was all over, Jamie and his team felt terrific and rightfully so," she wrote.</p>.<p>In the video, King asked Foxx how it felt talking about the incident for three nights in a row.</p>.<p>"It was an excruciating time, opening those wounds every single day... It was excruciating because the worry is what gets you. Yeah, we have got a great show in the room, but we don’t know what they may laugh at or what they may not laugh at.</p>.<p>"Usually, when you do a stand-up special, you go out for a year and work every nook and cranny, then you tape it. You don’t just show up in Atlanta and turn the camera on," the Oscar winner said. </p>