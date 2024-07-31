Jason Reitman's 'SNL' movie gets title, sets October release date

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Jason Reitman's upcoming biopic movie about the hit American live sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live has been officially titled Saturday Night.

Hollywood studio Sony Pictures shared the news of the film's title and also revealed that the movie will be released in American theatres on October 11, exactly 49 years after the show’s first-ever broadcast on American network NBC on October 11, 1975.

The screenplay, penned by Reitman and Gil Kenan, is based on the extensive series of interviews conducted by the duo with all the living cast, writers and crew about the debut of the show that is heading into its 50th season.