Jawan advance booking: SRK's movie gets to a flying start, sells 50k+ tickets in a quick span

The second release for SRK in 2023, 'Jawan' is all set to hit the screens on September 7. The movie's trailer, prevue and songs have already created a great deal of buzz among fans. The biggie marks SRK's first collaboration with hit filmmaker Atlee.

The film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Actors Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Mukesh Chhabra also appear in the movie in key roles.

Billed as a high-octane action thriller, the film outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, 'Jawan' is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.