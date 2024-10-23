Jaya Bachchan's mother Indira Bhaduri is alive & well, death rumours debunked

<p>Actor-turned-Politician Jaya Bachchan’s mother Indira Bhaduri is the latest to fall victim to a death hoax. Recently, several reports were published about the health of a Jaya Bachchan’s mother, falsely claiming her death that created ripples not just online but also in the entertainment industry.</p><p>The reports claimed that Jaya Bachchan’s mother, Indira Bhaduri, has passed away, and her son Abhishek Bachchan has rushed to Bhopal in response to this tragic news. However, these reports have been confirmed as false.</p><p>A source close to Jaya Bachchan's family swiftly responded to the situation, confirming that her mother is alive and in good health. They also urged the Bachchan family's followers, well-wishers and supporters not to believe these baseless rumors and asked people to avoid spreading unverified information.</p>.<p>“The emotional toll on families during trying times is profound, and they should not have to contend with the added burden of false reports. We urge everyone to respect the privacy of the Bachchan family at this time and to seek information from reliable sources for future updates,” said a source close to Jaya Bachchan family.</p><p>As of now, Jaya Bachchan’s mother India Bhaduri is in hospital and undergoing treatment for her spine injury.</p>