entertainment

Jaya Bachchan's mother Indira Bhaduri is alive & well, death rumours debunked

A source close to Jaya Bachchan's family swiftly responded to the situation, confirming that her mother is alive and in good health.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 12:57 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 12:57 IST
