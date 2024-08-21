Home
entertainment

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck: Reports

The couple exchanged vows in a Las Vegas wedding chapel in July 2022, roughly two decades after a high-profile romance that ended in a break-up.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 August 2024, 02:48 IST

Los Angeles: Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from her actor husband Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, TMZ and other media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Lopez submitted divorce papers in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, TMZ said. Spokespeople for the actors did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In the early 2000s, the pair dubbed "Bennifer" were the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in a relationship marked by his-and-her luxury cars and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring. They abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

Published 21 August 2024, 02:48 IST
Entertainment NewsHollywooddivorceBen Affleckjennifer lopez

