Homeentertainment

Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone to star in Ari Aster's 'Eddington'

Though the official plot details have been kept under wraps, the movie will reportedly follow a small-town New Mexico sheriff with higher aspirations.
Last Updated 13 March 2024, 07:25 IST

Los Angeles: Oscar winners Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone are set to star in filmmaker Ari Aster's new feature film, titled Eddington.

The movie, which will be written and directed by Aster, will also feature Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward and Clifton Collins Jr, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Though the official plot details have been kept under wraps, the movie will reportedly follow a small-town New Mexico sheriff with higher aspirations.

The film will mark a reunion between Aster and Phoenix after they worked together for the filmmaker's most recent movie Beau Is Afraid.

The filmmaker is also known for directing horror hits Hereditary (2018) and Midsommar (2019).

Aster will also produce Eddington along with Lars Knudsen through their Square Peg banner.

The project marks the sixth collaboration between Square Peg and Hollywood A24, which produced and distributed Aster’s Hereditary, Midsommar and Beau Is Afraid, as well as productions Dream Scenario and the upcoming Death of a Unicorn.

(Published 13 March 2024, 07:25 IST)
