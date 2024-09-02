Jr NTR expresses his interest in being part of Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: Chapter 1', says "I'm in if Rishab has a plan"

After the phenomenal success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty has set a new benchmark for achievement. His multifaceted talent has not only captured the hearts of audiences but also dominated the box office, establishing him as a prominent figure across the nation.
Rishab has elevated the Kannada film industry to new heights, bringing regional stories to a global audience. This success has attracted filmmakers and actors eager to collaborate with him on compelling projects, with Jr. NTR being one of the notable names expressing interest in joining Kantara: Chapter 1.
Recently, Rishab Shetty and Jr. NTR, along with their families, visited the Mukambika Ammavari Temple in Kollur. During their visit, they spoke with the media, and a reporter asked Jr. NTR about the rumors of his involvement in the prequel of Kantara. NTR responded with a smile, saying, "I am ready to do the film if Rishab Shetty has a plan."
Rishab Shetty is currently focused on creating an unparalleled divine experience with the highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1. He is also in discussions with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker about a potential collaboration. While Jr NTR is busy with Devara opposite Janhvi Kapoor and War 2 where he plays the antagonist against Hrithik Roshan.
Published 02 September 2024, 15:24 IST