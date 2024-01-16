'Kanguva': Suriya's ferocious second look out now!

The world of Kanguva will be raw and rustic. The movie will offer a new visual experience to the audience. Human emotions, powerful performances and never-before-seen action sequences on a massive scale will be the core of the film.

The work of this Pan-Indian film, Kanguva, is progressing briskly, and the entire team is invigorated with the route the movie is shaping up. Suriya recently finished his part of the shoot.

Featuring Suriya and Disha Patani as the titular characters, the film is directed by Siva, the creator of many blockbuster hits in his career. Other star casts of the film will be revealed in due course. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by 'Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale in early 2024. The team is expected to reveal more updates about the film that will add more flavour to the excitement of actor Suriya fans.