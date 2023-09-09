Kazo appoints Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador

Janhvi Kapoor's vibrant persona and impactful presence in the fashion sphere aligns with Kazo's belief that life is for living and fashion should be fun. This partnership draws inspiration from Janhvi's versatile style, heralding an era of elegance and allure for modern women.

Talking about her association with Kazo, Janhvi Kapoor said "Kazo isn't just a brand to me -- it's a celebration of womanhood through fashion. With a seamless blend of blingy extravagance and elegant subtlety, we're empowering individuals to confidently express their unique style. My journey with Kazo feels like they've captured my essence in their designs, elevating my confidence, comfort, and style game. It's not just clothing; it's a reflection of who I am, synced perfectly with the brand's spirit."

Commenting on the brand ambassador announcement, Divya Aggarwal, Creative Director of Kazo said, “We are honoured to partner with Janhvi Kapoor, an icon of grace and fashion-forwardness. Her dynamic personality and captivating presence in the world of fashion resonate perfectly with Kazo's philosophy of celebrating life and embracing the joy of fashion. As we unveil our AW ’23 (Autumn-Winter) collection, a perennial favourite, we're excited to see Janhvi's charm amplify the sparkle and radiance of our party-perfect garments. Together, we're embarking on a journey to redefine India's fashion landscape, bringing forth new dimensions to Kazo's vision over the next year “

Siddhant Aggarwal, Director of Operations, Kazo said, “As we proudly welcome Janhvi Kapoor as our brand ambassador, this association signifies not only a union of style and grace but also a catalyst for our operational growth. In both our online and offline endeavours, this partnership will be instrumental in enhancing our ability to reach and influence our diverse customer base. Together, we're set to scale new heights, forging deeper connections and leaving an indelible mark on the fashion landscape.”

As festivities approach, Kazo also announces the launch of its AW (Autumn-Winter) collection, a perennial favourite among patrons. This collection captures the magic and radiance of this special time of year, featuring an array of party dresses and garments that sparkle with sequins and the allure of bling. The brand's love for bling and sparkle finds a kindred spirit in Janhvi's ability to effortlessly carry off glamorous ensembles that exude confidence. Whether it's a sequined dress that catches the light or an intricately embellished top that demands attention, Janhvi's charm magnifies the essence of Kazo's party-perfect aesthetic.

With Janhvi Kapoor as the brand ambassador, Kazo's vision gains new dimensions over the upcoming season. The brand aims to lead India's fashion scene, securing a prominent market share in women's apparel. In the coming years, Kazo plans substantial growth both online and offline, expanding across digital platforms and physical stores.