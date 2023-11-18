'Khichdi 2' movie review: A comedy reprise full of senselessness

It’s a madcap adventure that thrives on the murder of the English language. Armed with a unique glossary, the Parekh family goes about its business, killing one word at a time. And the “kaun-si-queens” are comical in parts.
The ‘Khichdi’ franchise — which ran as a sitcom over several seasons in the 2000s and made it to the theatres in 2010 — returns with more absurdities. This time, the eccentric Gujarati gang is on a mission to save ‘Paanthukistan’ from dictator ‘Khaake Thuk’.
As usual, the bunch is led by the fan-favourite Hansa Ben (Supriya Pathak, more nuts than a chikki bar here). They fly a helicopter to the distant kingdom and land in a comedy of errors.
The kooky mixture is teeming with senseless souls — a tyrant who knows no punishment other than beheading, a scientist in the workshop of a killer robot, and a daughter-in-law who sets tastebuds on fire (literally) with cyanide chutney and acid halwa.
The sequel brings back memories of the popular TV show, but the antics are less amusing this time. There is some crisp humour here and there, but on the whole, the movie fails to deliver anything beyond its predictable format of senselessness.
Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan Hindi (Theatres) Director: Aatish Kapadia Cast: Supriya Pathak Rajeev Mehta Vandana Pathak Kirti Kulhari Rating: 2/5