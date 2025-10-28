Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya' character not dead? Director Aditya Sarpotdar fuels speculation of her return to MHCU

Fans who thought Dr. Anika’s story ended with her fall from the cliff may have a reason to believe otherwise.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 13:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 13:47 IST
Entertainment NewsKriti SanonTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us