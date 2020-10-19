‘Laghushanka’ short film review: Shweta Tripathi-starrer is a missed opportunity

Platform: SonyLiv

Language: Hindi

Rating: 2/5

The SonyLiv original Laghushanka is a sincere yet flawed attempt at storytelling that fails to make a strong impact. The short film, featuring Shweta Tripathi in the lead, revolves around what happens when a young woman who faces an ‘embarrassing’ problem right before her marriage.

The basic premise is quite interesting and touches upon a sensitive issue. The plot, however, never really reaches its potential due to the middling execution. As is the case with most shorts, Laghushanka comes straight to the point without beating around the bush. Things, however, fall apart once the focus shifts to the family of the protagonist as these sequences prove to be quite clichéd.

Laghushanka regains its mojo with the sequences featuring Shweta and her reel husband hitting the right notes. Their awkward conversation has a distinct ‘desi’ feel to it and is likely appeal to a section of the audience.

The big twist towards the end, however, is as predictable as it can be and this dilutes the impact of the short film.

Shweta is the heart and soul of Laghushanka and strikes a chord with her sincere performance. Her silences do the talking during her ‘vidaai’(a marriage ritual) and this proves that she is a stellar actor. Vinay Kumar Singh, the artiste playing her husband, too makes his presence felt.

Most of the other actors don’t really make of an impact as they are burdened with generic characters.

The background score does not really elevate the action. The makers could also have added a wedding song to the short film as the ‘vidaai’ is an important part of the narrative. The production values are pretty good given the fact that Laghushanka is a short film as opposed to a full-length feature.

Editing is up to the mark as the short does not really drag at any point. The other technical aspects have been handled competently.