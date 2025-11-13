Menu
Linkin Park expands India debut with standalone Bengaluru concert on Jan 23

The Bengaluru show is part of the group’s From Zero World Tour and will be held at Brigade Innovation Gardens, the band said in a statement.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 12:16 IST
Published 13 November 2025, 12:16 IST
Entertainment NewsBengaluruMumbaiConcert

