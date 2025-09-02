Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Malayalam film faces backlash over derogatory term for Bengaluru women

One of the characters in the film addresses Bengaluru women as ‘dagar’, a Kannada colloquial term which means a promiscuous woman.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 15:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 15:13 IST
Entertainment NewsBengaluruKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us